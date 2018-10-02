Cooking Matters classes offered by HCC

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County is conducting a six-week Cooking Matters course at the St. Rose Catholic Rectory in Jay from 9-11 a.m. starting on Thursday, Oct. 18. The goal of the classes is to teach low-income adults about healthy meal preparation and shopping on a limited food budget.

The Cooking Matters curriculum teaches hands-on meal preparation, practical nutrition information, and food budgeting skills. Topics include cooking tips and techniques, food safety, smart shopping tips, budgeting, and how to get your family to try new food.

Subsequent classes will take place on: Nov. 1 and 15, Dec. 6, Jan. 3 and 17. Those who attend at least four out of the six classes will receive a free reusable grocery bag, food thermometer, and recipe book upon completion of the program.

Call Laura Quynn, HCC Snap-Ed program coordinator, at 779-2928 for more information or to register for the course. The course is free and open to the public.

Maine SNAP-Ed is funded by the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, administered by the Maine DHHS and implemented statewide by the University of New England through contracts with local community coalitions. SNAP-Ed educates low-income families on low cost, healthy eating and active lifestyles.