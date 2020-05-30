Crystal Yokley, FNP to join Rangeley Family Medicine

RANGELEY — Rangeley Family Medicine staff welcomes Crystal Yokley, FNP to the practice. Crystal will be moving from Tennessee to provide medical care to residents and travelers of the Rangeley Lakes region. Crystal has practiced family medicine for 11 years and has provided pediatric and geriatric care, as well as women and men’s health services, and in-office surgical procedures. She describes herself as passionate about health, wellness and improving individuals’ overall health.

Crystal obtained a Master of Science in Nursing degree at Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, KY in 2009 and her undergraduate nursing degree at Cumberland University in Lebanon, TN in 2003.t

“The charm of Rangeley, Maine draws one in on first sight,” Yokley said. “I quickly fell in love with the area. The only things better than the scenery are the people I have had the pleasure of meeting thus far. I look forward to working with and meeting many more of the citizens of Rangeley and surrounding areas. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. I hold true to this saying. Keeping the people in Rangeley and surrounding areas healthy and well is my priority.”

In Rangeley, Crystal will work alongside Diane Zavotsky, MD and Angela Kristoff, LCSW, who offers behavioral health services. 1,400 residents of Dallas and Lincoln Plantations, Madrid, Magalloway, Rangeley, Sandy River and adjacent locations receive care from the health center each year.

Rangeley Family Medicine is a practice of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a system of 11 Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high-quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access to everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private non-profit with a 45-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,580,070 with 82.5 percent financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor are an endorsement by, the HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.