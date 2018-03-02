Dairy Goat Club learns CPR

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County 4-H Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club held its health and safety meeting at the University of Maine at Farmington this year, inviting New Sharon Fire Department EMTs to guide members through the Friends & Family CPR Class.

This class is offered by the American Heart Association and is approximately three hours in length. The club members learned Hands On CPR for adults, children and infants, CPR with the automated external defibrillator for adults and children as well as how to handle a choking situation with adults, children and infants. Members invited friends from other clubs to participate in the class as well.

Anyone interested in learning CPR may contact heart.org/cpr for more information.

The members of Doe-C-Doe Club would like to thank Trudy and Erika Johnson for organizing the class for the Club as well as EMTs Carla and Jason with the New Sharon Fire Department for volunteering their time to teach the class.