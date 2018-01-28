Delta Ambulance staff recognized

WATERVILLE - Steve Fotter, 62, says that one morning in Oct. of 2017 he was feeling out of sorts and skipped breakfast. A short while later he felt a discomfort in his chest which he attributed to gas or indigestion. Soon, this progressed into a sharp pain in his chest that radiated into his left arm. He knew then that something certainly was not right and asked his wife Linda to call 911.

Delta Ambulance dispatched Paramedic Ray Whitney and his partner, EMT Alix Penney, to the Fotter home. Shortly after they arrived, Mr. Fotter went into cardiac arrest. To make a long story short, Ray and Alix were able to make a difference that day using their skills and immediate CPR / defibrillation.

Steve Fotter, musician, guitar instructor and a little bit comedian, is happy and well today.

On Friday, Jan. 19, he, along with his wife Linda, joined Senator Scott Cyrway for an appreciation visit to Delta Ambulance in Waterville where Senator Cyrway delivered a recognition to Ray Whitney and Alix Penney for their successful efforts that day. He added a gift of a Maine State flag - previously flown over the Capitol - for each. The visit concluded after the group had a while to talk more about that day in October and tour Delta's facilities.

