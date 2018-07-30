Dentist joins local practice

FARMINGTON - Dr. Katherine Heer is pleased to announce that Dr. Robert Belanger has recently joined her Farmington dental practice. Originally from the Clinton area, Dr. Belanger is excited to be practicing in an area he calls home.

He is a recent graduate of the University of New England Dental School and prior to that, received his Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Biology-Medical Sciences.

While at UNE, Dr. B. was a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Student Dental Association, Aesthetic Dentistry Organization, the Student Mentoring Program, and was actively involved in the greater Portland community. During his final year at UNE, he participated in the externship program with Dr. Heer as his mentor. During May - August 2017 at Dr. Heer’s dental practice, he honed his technical and clinical skills, attended lectures and workshops on advanced techniques, and learned the ins and outs of small business management. Dr. B. enjoys the personal connections he creates by helping patients achieve the smile they have always wanted.

Dr. B and his longtime girlfriend Erin, an occupational therapist, enjoy spending time with family and friends, camping, sports and fitness activities, as well as trying new restaurants.