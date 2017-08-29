Diabetes information sessions offered

FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County is offering two drop-in information sessions on Healthy Lifestyle, a program of MaineHealth that is implemented in partnership with the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

This program is available to any interested community member for a fee and at no cost to Franklin Community Health Network employees and their spouses/partners who are covered by the MaineHealth medical insurance plan. This program is not designed for people who have already been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Healthy Lifestyles is a diabetes prevention program from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that teaches lifestyle changes to prevent Type 2 diabetes. This year-long program will help participants: learn how to eat healthier, be more physically active, and manage stress; develop skills to make healthier choices to lose weight; and get long-term support to stick with the changes.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can stop in at his or her convenience on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or 5 until 6:30 p.m. in the Chisholm Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Please RSVP to Ellen Thorne at the HCC by email ethorne@fchn.org or call 779-2357.

Instructors will include Ellen Thorne, Cheryl Moody, and Sabrina Lopizzo.