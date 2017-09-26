Franklin Countys First News

Diabetes support group meeting time change

September 26, 2017

FARMINGTON - Katie Drouin, RD, LD, announces that the final monthly diabetes support group scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. has been moved up one hour to 3 p.m. in the Allen Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. This week’s topic is developing personal strategies to promote health and behavior change.

The meetings is peer-led by Type 1 Diabetic and Diabetes Advocate Jim Cockerham.

For additional information, call Katie Drouin at 779-2656.

