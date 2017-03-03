Diabetes support group to start on March 30

FARMINGTON - Katie Drouin, RD, LD, and Nancy Taylor, RN, are announcing the start of a monthly diabetes support group in March and continuing through September. The groups are for anyone who has diabetes or supports an individual who has diabetes.

Meetings will take place from 4-5 p.m. in the Allen Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The meetings will be peer-led by Type 1 Diabetic and Diabetes Advocate Jim Cockerham.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 30: Describing the diabetes disease process and treatment options;

Thursday, April 27: Incorporating nutritional management into lifestyle;

Thursday, May 25: Incorporating physical activity into lifestyle;

Thursday, June 29: Using medication(s) safely and for maximum therapeutic effectiveness;

Thursday, July 27: Monitoring blood glucose and using the results for self-management decision making;

Thursday, August 31: Preventing, detecting, and treating acute & chronic complications; and

Thursday, September 28: Developing personal strategies to promote health and behavior change.

To register or for additional information, call Katie Drouin at 779-2656.