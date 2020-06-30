Doctor joins Franklin Emergency Department

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the return of Abhishekh Govind, MD, as a full-time provider and assistant medical director of the Emergency Department.

Dr. Govind initially joined the FMH medical staff in July 2011 providing inpatient care for several years.

Dr. Govind received his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten, Netherland Antilles. He then completed a year-long surgical residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York, followed by a residency at Underwood Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency in Woodbury, New Jersey where he rotated through all fields of medicine, with an emphasis on inpatient care.

Dr. Govind has a professional interest in emergency medicine. He is board-certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians.