Doctor joins Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice

FARMINGTON - Karly Bishop, DO, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice. Bishop started providing interim care at the practice in September 2018 before deciding to join on a full-time permanent basis.

Bishop received her medical degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by a three-year family medicine residency at Carolinas Healthcare System/Blue Ridge in Morganton, North Carolina. She additionally completed a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Plus One Program at Maine Dartmouth in Augusta.

Besides providing primary care, Bishop also practices Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, a component of Osteopathic medicine that can be used alone or in combination with other medical treatments. OMM is currently available to FFP patients only and may be used for treating musculoskeletal problems and other disorders.

Besides OMM, Bishop’s professional interests include treating children, including those with special needs, and nutrition.

Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Bishop joins Jacqueline Caldwell, MD; Calli Meader, PA-C; Kristine Sanden, DO; Linda Seabold, PA-C; and Karren Seely, MD in staffing the medical practice.

For appointments call 778-3326.