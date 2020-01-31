Doctor joins Franklin Health Internal Medicine

FARMINGTON - Jacob Ledesma, MD, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Internal Medicine and on the hospital’s inpatient unit.

Dr. Ledesma received his medical degree at Loma Linda University in California, followed by an internal medicine residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. He started his medical career at Rumford Hospital, and also operated an internal medicine practice there until 2006. Dr. Ledesma has also provided care as a hospitalist at CMMC and Bridgton Hospital.

Dr. Ledesma is board certified in internal medicine and has 19 years’ patient care experience in both outpatient and inpatient settings. Franklin Health Internal Medicine offers a full range of adult medicine services from acute care visits to managing complex chronic medical conditions.

Besides Dr. Ledesma, Franklin Health Internal Medicine is staffed by Stephen Goss, DO; Stacy Hershfeld, DO; Kaitlin Knapp, APRN-FNP; Robert O’Reilly, DO; and Vanessa Smith, APRN-FNP.

To learn more visit fchn.org/services/internal-medicine. For appointments call 778-4922.