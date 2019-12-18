Doctor joins Franklin Health Pediatrics

FARMINGTON - Emily Jacobs, DO, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Pediatrics and at the hospital’s Maternal and Child Health Unit providing inpatient care for newborns and children.

Dr. Jacobs received her Doctor of Osteopathy medical degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine followed by an internship and pediatric residency at Maine Medical Center. While in medical school Dr. Jacobs was the recipient of numerous honors and awards including: the Daniel J. Smith Memorial Scholarship, the Welch Scholars Grant, and the Pediatrics Club Innovative Program Award and Community Service Award.

While doing her residency at Maine Medical Center, Dr. Jacobs also served as a clinical instructor at Tufts University.

Dr. Jacobs is originally from Greene. She and her husband reside in Wilton.

Franklin Health pediatrics is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the hospital’s campus. Dr. Jacobs joins Nicole Donahue, APRN-PNP; Tanya Lever, APRN-PNP; Erika Schumacher, MD; Gabriel Civiello, MD, FAAP; and Ryan Whitt, MD; in staffing the medical practice.

For appointments call 778-0482.