Donna Beegle returns to Farmington on March 22

FARMINGTON - Dr. Donna Beegle will return to Farmington to help kick off a grant initiative to address poverty in Greater Franklin County. The Healthy Community Coalition is hosting the event to bring more awareness on the issues of poverty in our community and to build community capacity. This event will also give community members ideas on ways they can be involved.

The event, called the Prosperity Summit, will take place on Wednesday March 22 from 1-5 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital and is open to the public. To reserve your spot or for more information, please reach out to Andrea Richards, HCC program coordinator, at 779-2435 or email amrichards@fchn.org.

Beegle is a nationally renowned keynote speaker with an authentic voice who speaks, writes and trains across the nation to break the iron cage of poverty. She has worked with educators, justice professionals, health care providers, social service agencies, and other organizations who want to make a difference for those living in the crisis of poverty.

As part of the funding received by Maine Health Access Foundation, the Healthy Community Coalition is utilizing Donna Beegle’s Opportunity Community Model. This model focuses on building support within our community and using a Navigator system to connect people in need with resources while building on their strengths and offering opportunities to increase skills.