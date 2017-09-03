Dr. Deborah Hamilton: caring for your whole family

LIVERMORE FALLS – Dr. Deborah Hamilton, lead physician at Spruce Mountain Medical Associates, provides primary healthcare to families and individuals of all ages in Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore, and the surrounding towns.

As a primary care provider, Hamilton is fascinated by all aspects of health from birth through end of life. She chose to practice family medicine due to the variety of cases from physicals to managing pre-existing conditions and new diagnoses.

“I am their health coach. My goal is to pass along the information I have so my patients can make the best decision they can for themselves,” said Hamilton of her role as a family medicine provider.

Yet, it is the relationships that she creates with her peers, office staff, and patients that keep Hamilton fulfilled. The experience is something she treasures.

Hamilton received her undergraduate degree from Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. She completed her medical degree at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. Hamilton chose to pursue a family practice residency in Grand Junction, Colo. She is board certified through the American Board of Family Medicine.

Hamilton is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call Spruce Mountain Medical Associates at 207-897-7070.