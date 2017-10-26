Dr. Donald Dubois appointed hospitalist at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON - Tim Churchill, Franklin Memorial Hospital’s interim chief executive officer, is pleased to announce that Donald Dubois, MD, has been appointed hospitalist for Franklin Memorial Hospital. Hospitalists take care of hospitalized patients from admission through discharge.

Dr. Dubois has more than 30 years of patient care experience, having started his medical career as a paramedic before going on to medical school. Dr. Dubois received his medical degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, followed by a three-year residency in internal medicine with the first two years at Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Ft. Gordon, Georgia, and the final year at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Dr. Dubois is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He resides in Skowhegan and has provided hospitalist care in central Maine since 2008.

Dr. Dubois starts seeing patient at Franklin Memorial Hospital on Nov. 13. Other clinicians providing hospital inpatient care include David Rice, MD; Todd Miller, MD; Denis Kapkov, MD; Thomas Ryan, DO; and Beth Hartsock, APRN-FNP.