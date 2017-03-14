Dr. Gail Lamb Joins Franklin Memorial Emergency Department

FARMINGTON - Gail Lamb, DO, has joined the medical staff of the emergency department at Franklin Memorial Hospital full time. Since 2008, Lamb has worked at FMH on an as needed basis in family medicine, hospital care, and in the ED.

Lamb received her medical degree from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, followed a three-year residency at Maine-Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency in Augusta. She additionally completed a neuromusculoskeletal medicine/osteopathic manipulative medicine fellowship at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Lamb’s most recent appointment was as an emergency physician at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, where she also served as the department’s medical director for three years. While there she also created an osteopathic specialty clinic that is ongoing.

Lamb is board-certified by the American Board Family Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine.

Other providers in the FMH emergency department include Dr. David Kearing, Dr. Abhishekh Govind, Dr. Chris Canto, Dr. Joanie Peter, Dr. Steve Zanella, Dr. Richard Renzi, and physician assistants Randy Gauvin and James Pickrell.