Dr. Peter Marshall providing pain specialty services at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON - Effective April 5, Peter Marshall, MD, is providing a once-a-month pain clinic on Wednesdays on the Day Surgery Unit at Franklin Memorial Hospital through a specialty service partnership with New England Sport & Spine based in Manchester.

Marshall is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Anesthesiology, and the American Board of Pain Medicine. He joined New England Sport & Spine in May 2016 providing interventional pain management services.

Marshall received his medical degree at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, followed by an internal medicine residency and an anesthesiology residency at Hartford Hospital. Before joining NESS, Marshall provided anesthesia services at Eastern Maine Medical Center and also served as clinical director of EMMC Pain Services.

At FMH, Marshall will provide services such as: epidural steroid injections, nerve blocks, trigger point injections, SI joint injections, and regional IV blocks for complex regional pain syndrome.

A referral from a physician is required; referrals can be faxed to 622-5452. For additional information, contact NESS directly at 622-4500.