EnGaging Success offering peer evolution groups at FMH

FARMINGTON - EnGaging Success is offering Peer Evolution Groups in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital every Thursday at 6 p.m. The group is free and open to all.

When someone doesn’t know many - or any - other people who are going through what he is coping with, he can feel isolated and stigmatized. Peer Evolution Groups help people with a problem or illness feel less alone and more understood.

Peer Evolution Groups empower people to work to solve their own problems. Members can share information, keeping one another up to date on news of interest to them. Among people who are experiencing similar problems, there is a unique emotional identification that is different from the type of support that can be gotten from professionals. Members act as role models for each other. Seeing others who are contending with the same adversity and making progress in their lives is inspiring and encouraging.

A Peer Evolution Group is a safe place for someone who needs to talk about intensely personal issues, experiences, struggles, and thoughts. Talking to a counselor or doctor can be very intimidating for some people, because those relationships tend to place more power with the professional. In a Peer Evolution Group, members are equals; this can make people feel much more comfortable opening up about their problems. Talking to others in Peer Evolution Groups reduces anxiety, improves self-esteem, and helps members’ sense of well-being overall.

One of the primary functions of EnGaging Success is to provide free, low-barrier, peer-led support groups to help people overcome the barrage of challenges life throws our way. There are many benefits from attending a Peer Evolution Group meeting.

The most important benefit is that you learn you are not alone. You’ll meet and interact with others with similar situations. You’ll learn new coping skills from others that are leading productive lives even though they deal with depression, addiction, anxiety, and other challenges.

Another benefit from attending Peer Evolution Group meetings is it helps you to socialize safely with others, and it gets you out of the house. Being with others like you can give you a refreshed sense of well-being, and can help build your self-esteem.

By regularly attending Peer Evolution Group meetings you’re less likely to view yourself through a lens of stigma, and more likely to view yourself empowered to live successfully.

Engaging Success is an organization that’s working to turn the tides on the growing drug problem by EnGaging Successful Communities with early work and peer programs in schools, employer/employee education and training programs to help positively engage people in recovery from addiction or trauma back into the workforce, supportive residential housing, more inviting and open support groups without labels, and much more.

For more information contact Jacob Gage at 207-500-9188 or jacob@engagingsuccess.co