Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program now available for eligible pregnant women, adults with children

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Franklin County is pleased to announce that the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program is now available to income eligible pregnant women and adults with children in their household.

EFNEP is available using distance education classes that incorporate videos, tasty, healthy recipes and an interactive meeting lead by Extension staff through Zoom or the telephone. There are several different class options that can be taught individually or in small groups. Class topics include planning low-cost healthy meals, how to save money at the grocery store, exploring recipes the whole family will enjoy and keeping your family active.

Community programs that work with income eligible parents, caregivers or youth age 5 to 18 can also request an EFNEP class. Classes can be requested online. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact 207.778.4650; tiffany.wing@maine.edu.