Farmington Emblem Club to host Red Cross blood drive at FMH

PORTLAND - The Farmington Emblem Club is pleased to be joining forces with the American Red Cross again to ensure that blood is always available when it is needed. Club members will be volunteering their services at the blood drive planned for Friday, Oct. 20, from noon to 6 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Blood donors from surrounding towns are encouraged to make time to donate that day to make sure that blood is always on the shelf when it is needed.

“There is only one source of blood and that is a healthy, volunteer blood donor,” said Shannon Smith, president of The Farmington Emblem Club. “Only about three percent of the population are blood donors; I encourage current blood donors to make time to donate on Friday, Oct. 20 and bring a friend with you!”

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Liver Awareness Month, the Red Cross reminds eligible donors that cancer, organ transplant and other patients often depend on donated blood products. Make Friday, October 20 your day to give the gift of life at the Franklin Memorial Hospital located at 1 Hospital Drive in Farmington from noon to 6 p.m. Patients are counting on you!

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment, or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height & weight requirements.

Blood & platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.