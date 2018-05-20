FCHN annual Golf Classic

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Franklin Community Health Network’s annual Healthcare Golf Classic at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is taking place July 15 through 16. The beneficiaries are the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. Both provide health services to people in need.

Select festivities begin on Sunday for the tournament’s major sponsors, with a best ball tournament and reception, and overnight accommodations included.

Monday’s featured contest is a four-person scramble and anyone is welcome to participate as part of a team or as an individual (individuals who register will be assigned to teams needing members). It includes a continental breakfast for all players, followed by 18-holes of tournament play, a luncheon, and awards ceremony. Both men’s and women’s first place and runner-up low gross and net scores will be awarded prizes.

Sugarloaf consistently ranks among the top public courses in the country by numerous golf magazines.

“This tournament has been recognized by past participants as one of the most enjoyable golfing events in Maine,” said Janis Walker, tournament chair.

There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities for local businesses that wish to participate including team sponsors, breakfast and award sponsors, hole sponsors, and more. Donations for silent auction items and certificates are also welcome.

For additional information or to participate, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750.