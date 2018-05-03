FCHN volunteers honored

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Bass Room was the festive setting of a recent recognition celebration for Franklin Community Health Network’s volunteers. The program included a social time and dinner, and spirited entertainment by the Moose Creek Cloggers.

The 60 volunteers attending received gifts, and certificates and service bars and pins in recognition of their volunteer efforts. Ten attendees were the lucky winners of door prizes.

Jodi Cordes, recruitment and volunteer services administrator, addressed the group by saying, “You donate your time and talents day after day and with energy, enthusiasm, and commitment that is inspirational. The appreciation we feel for you is truly second to none.”

Cordes then introduced Tim Churchill, FCHN chief executive officer who stated, “I’m pleased to be able to spend a few minutes with you today. We can’t thank you enough for your roles in making this a special place. We are grateful that you choose to spend your time here helping others.”

FCHN has 112 volunteers who help out in numerous hospital departments and affiliated FCHN organizations, contributing 15,258 hours of service this past year. Volunteers can be found greeting patients at the escort desk, parking cars, decorating for special functions, filing, processing orders in shipping and receiving, reminding patients of their appointments, and much more.

Cordes gave special recognition to the top ten contributors this past year. They included: Pam Yenco, 813 hours, gift shop; Nye Mosher, 513, maintenance; Frank Slater, 422, valet parking; Eugene Martineau, 420, escort desk; Jean Rand, 409, escort desk and Auxiliary; Darlene Hogan, 364, escort desk; Alvin McDonald, 351, medical records and escort desk; Bonnie Slater, 345, special projects; Marion Hutchinson, 336, escort desk; and Sharon Sauschuck, 312, gift shop.

In addition to this annual recognition event, perks to being a volunteer include: skills training, free holiday turkey, free flu shot, and complimentary meal privileges.

Cordes welcomes calls from anyone who might be interested in volunteering. She can be reached at 779-2635.