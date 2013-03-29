Feeding the Hay Fever: Dietary contributions to allergy relief

We’re entering that very special time of year. That magnificent post-winter period where people all over the state breathe deep and stop to smell the roses.

Or not. If you’re one of the 16.9 million Americans diagnosed with hay fever in the last year, life may get pretty miserable as Mother Nature begins to blossom. Seasonal allergies are such a vicarious thing; they often develop suddenly, and in some disappear in the same fashion. While we know seasonal allergies are due to a heightened immune response to certain plants and their pollen, it’s often unclear why one person is more predisposed to such hypersensitivity. There is growing evidence, however, that your diet can greatly influence your allergic response, as well as the development of allergies in childhood. Here’s what the experts are discovering:

Higher antioxidant content of diet has been associated with lower prevalence of asthma and allergic rhinitis (runny nose): A 2011 study contrasted the dietary contents of antioxidants (Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E) versus occurrence of allergies in almost 5,000 Korean children ages 6-12. They found that Vitamin C in particular was associated with lowered risk. These vitamins are particularly high in fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, along with other phytochemicals and antioxidants that may also be involved in modulating the immune response.

Decreased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and fish may be associated with allergic disease processes such as asthma: A more serious immune response, such as asthma, has been correlated with diets lower in key nutrients and higher in inflammatory fats (trans-fats, animal-source saturated fats, etc).

The Mediterranean diet, in particular, is correlated with lowered risk for the development of allergies and allergic runny nose in children: A Greek study showed a much lower prevalence of allergies in children that followed the traditional Mediterranean diet of fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and fish.

Some herbs/plants/foods have higher amounts of anti-inflammatory substances that can help modulate the allergic immune response: Quercetin, a bioflavonoid found in foods like onions, citrus, and parsley, but also available in supplement form, acts like an anti-histamine in high doses.

The bottom line is:

Supplementation may be beneficial before and during allergy season. Indeed, Naturopathic treatment plans often include higher doses of compounds isolated from foods, but nothing really substitutes the consistent addition of fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet. Most of the studies try to directly correlate these vitamins and phytochemicals with curing allergies, but it’s likely the true benefit comes from the combination of all these nutrients in conjunction with adequate fiber, protein, and healthy oils. Real food, folks.

It’s also important to note that if you have allergies to certain foods and chemicals, your immune system will continually be “primed” for a heightened immune response to other substances in your environment. Reducing seasonal allergies may also require you to identify other such allergies and limit your exposure throughout the year.

It may not be an accident that March is National Nutrition Month. It’s a timely reminder to us all that the food you eat determines a lot about your health, and maintaining a healthy regimen throughout the year is key.

