Fifth annual Franklin County Senior Resource Fair is June 21

JAY - The Senior Resource Collective is holding Franklin County’s 5th annual Senior, Caregivers and Family Resource Fair on Thursday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Rose Parish Hall.

District Attorney Andrew Robinson will open the event with a welcome speech. There will be presentations on fire safety and safety awareness for seniors by Brianne Genschel, owner of The Foundry Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio in Farmington, and Officer Nicholas Gulliver of the Jay Police Department.

This event is FREE and open to anyone interested in learning more about local resources and services for seniors. There will be multiple tables of information, raffle drawings, and lunch will be provided.

Thank you to the Senior Resource Fair’s generous supporters: Franklin Savings Bank, SeniorsPlus, Search: Catholic Charities and Ombudsman: The Maine Long-Term Care Program.

For more information about this event, please call Danielle at (207) 778-9522.