Fit Girls eligible for $1,000 grant through community votes

WILTON - This past year Fit Girls of Wilton Maine was proud to receive a Bangor Savings Foundation Community Matters More grant of $5,000. This grant helped fund programs

There is one week left for the voting. We have an opportunity to receive another $1,000 grant as a write- in grantee. Cast your vote in the Franklin/Androscoggin County region and under "other" write- in "Fit Girls of Wilton Maine." This grant would help us once again provide programing to 4th, 5th and 6th grade girls in the region and keep it at zero cost for the girls to participate.

Fit girls is a wonderful program giving so many girls a chance to find their voice through running and reading.

Please go to the link below and write- in "Fit Girls of Wilton Maine." The deadline is Feb. 28.

http://www.bangor.com/Community-Support/Community-Matters-More.aspx