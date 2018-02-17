Franklin Countys First News

FMH Great Food Drive collects 1,350 pantry items

Posted by • February 17, 2018 •

From left to right: Rebecca Wood, M. Breau, and Kristen Grondin.

FARMINGTON - The Employee Engagement Committee at Franklin Memorial Hospital recently concluded its Great Food Drive that resulted in the collection of more than 1,350 pantry items and toiletries that will be distributed among Greater Franklin County’s 13 food pantries in collaboration with Tri Valley United Way.

Eleven departments participated with top three honors going to the following, respectively: Center for Excellence, Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice, and Franklin Health Orthopaedics.

