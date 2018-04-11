FMH receives donation from Homemakers Extension

FARMINGTON - Each year the Franklin County Homemakers Extension pick an item to make for the community. This year the group chose seat belt covers for the Oncology Department at Franklin Memorial Hospital. This was an idea that came from Beverly Coolige of the Wilton Day Homemakers. She chose this in memory of Cynthia Hutchens, who passed away last year.

There were 11 members from 3 groups that converged on the Beans Corner Baptist Church in Jay on March 24. In 2 hours we had surpassed the number of 50 seat belt covers that we wanted done by 20.

The Oncology Department will be receiving 70 seat belt covers to go to patients that will need them.