FMH receives donation from Homemakers Extension

Posted by • April 11, 2018 •

Back row from left to right are Hazel Flagg, Wilton Day, Bobbie Fogg, Neighborhood, Betsy Plummer, Neighborhood, Lois King, at large, Betty Snell, Strong, Linda Cushman, Wilton Day, Polly Hewett, Neighborhood, and Olive Toothaker, Wilton Day. Front row is Erin Meng, nonmember and Heather Meng, Wilton Day. Not pictured Becky Tyler, Wilton Day. (picture by Becky Tyler)

FARMINGTON - Each year the Franklin County Homemakers Extension pick an item to make for the community. This year the group chose seat belt covers for the Oncology Department at Franklin Memorial Hospital. This was an idea that came from Beverly Coolige of the Wilton Day Homemakers. She chose this in memory of Cynthia Hutchens, who passed away last year.

There were 11 members from 3 groups that converged on the Beans Corner Baptist Church in Jay on March 24. In 2 hours we had surpassed the number of 50 seat belt covers that we wanted done by 20.

The Oncology Department will be receiving 70 seat belt covers to go to patients that will need them.

