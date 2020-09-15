Food distribution to take place at Rangeley Family Medicine

RANGELEY - Rangeley Family Medicine will be distributing 75 pre-packaged boxes of fresh produce to individuals in the greater Rangeley area. Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Rangeley and the surrounding areas is welcome to attend.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Rangeley Family Medicine is located at 42 Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley.

Good Shepherd Food Bank allows Rangeley Family Medicine to expand its outreach to Maine communities most affected by food insecurity. Designed to be low-barrier distributions, Good Shepherd Food Bank delivers to communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

To protect the health of patients, Rangeley Family Medicine will observe state guidelines associated with COVID-19. Social distancing measures will be required, as well as the use of facial coverings.

For more information, please contact Rangeley Family Medicine at (207) 864-3303.