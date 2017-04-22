Food Mobile distribution coming to Kingfield May 9

KINGFIELD - Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will be distributing food, including fresh produce, meat, and non-perishable items to people in need in the greater Kingfield area on May 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Kingfield and surrounding towns is welcome to attend. The mobile food bank will be located at Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union 476 Main Street.

Good Shepherd Food Bank's Food Mobile program allows us to expand our outreach to Maine's neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a low-barrier distribution, our Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

This distribution has been made possible through the generosity of the Doree Taylor Foundation.

For more information about this Food Mobile distribution, please contact Mt Abram Regional Health Center at (207) 265-4555.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center and Strong Area Health Center are practices of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral health care to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of health care and medications including the Health Insurance Marketplace. A private, non-profit with a 42-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and individual donations.