Food Mobile to bring emergency food to Farmington on Oct. 10

FARMINGTON - Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will be distributing food, including fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable items to people in need in the Farmington area. Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Farmington and the surrounding area is welcome to attend.

The distribution will occur on Wednesday Oct. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, at the corner of Quebec and Middle Street.

Good Shepherd Food Bank's Food Mobile program allows for an expanded outreach to Maine's neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a low-barrier distribution, our Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

The distribution has been made possible through the generosity of Doree Taylor Foundation c/o Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

For more information about this Food Mobile distribution, please contact: Care And Share Food Closet, Inc. at 207-778-0508 or email to careanandsharefoodcloset@gmail.com.

As the largest hunger relief organization in Maine, Good Shepherd Food Bank provides for Mainers facing hunger by distributing nutritious food to more than 400 partner agencies across the state, including food pantries, meal sites, schools, and senior programs.