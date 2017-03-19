Food Summit to be held on April 6

FARMINGTON - No one should go hungry in our communities, yet children are arriving at school not having eaten, and more and more seniors are accessing area food pantries looking for help. Please join United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and Healthy Community Coalition as they host a Food Summit Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Food Summit will be a facilitated discussion of the challenges of food insecurity in Greater Franklin County, and an opportunity for better communication and collaboration to be fostered to share and increase resources. Input from Greater Franklin County residents, teachers, faith based organizations, farmers, providers, and food pantry visitors will be all valuable as we work together to develop opportunities to meet the growing need.

The event will be at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, 133 Middle St. on April 6 from 9 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Please contact the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area at 778-5048 or the Healthy Community Coalition at 779-2357 for more information. Also please RSVP to the United Way at intern@uwtva.org or call 778-5048.