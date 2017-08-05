Former FCHN executive chosen as chief executive officer

Lowville, New York --The Lewis County General Hospital Board of Managers appointed Gerald R. Cayer as Chief Executive Officer.

The search committee is confident in Jerry’s healthcare and management qualifications. He brings a solid foundation and approach to his new role, with 20 years in hospital management, operations, business development and finance experience. Cayer is a champion of patient safety and quality, employee engagement, and strong relationships with local medical staff.

Mr. Cayer has held leadership roles in acute care, long-term care, residential and educational centers for persons with disabilities, and municipal health and human services. Over his tenure at Franklin Community Health Network and Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine, he served as the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Vice President. Previously, Cayer led the Health and Human Services Department for the City of Portland, Maine’s largest city.

Jerry earned a Master of Public Health degree from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health Education from the University of Maine at Farmington. He is also a graduate of the Maine Development Foundation’s Leadership Maine program.

In 2015 Cayer along with several others associated with Franklin Community Health Network co-authored a community health study published in the January 13 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association: Community-Wide Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Programs and Health Outcomes in a Rural County, 1970-2010. JAMA, 313(2), 147-155.

Cayer has held many leadership roles in health and human services, in not for profit organizations and

education: Chair, Board of Visitors, University of Maine at Farmington; Chair, MPH Advisory Committee, Muskie School, University of Southern Maine; Member, DHHS and Maine Hospital Association Licensing Reform Committee; President, Board of Directors, Maine Lung Association; Board of Directors, Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice; Treasurer, Kennebec Montessori School; Appointed,Navigation/Point of Access

Subcommittee, Maine Department of Human Services; and Appointed, State of Maine Policy Academy on Chronic Homelessness.

Jerry is active in high school and youth sports, and has coached basketball and baseball. He is also an active IAABO basketball official and baseball umpire. Cayer is a former United States Marine.

Jerry and his wife, Tami, have three children and live in Waterville, Maine. The family will be relocating to Lewis County, New York.