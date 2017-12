FARMINGTON - The Farmington Police Department in collaboration with NorthStar Emergency Medical Services will be offering a class on how to survive an active shooter event.

The class will take place on either Dec. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Both classes will be held in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Those interested should apply by calling the FPD at 778-6311.