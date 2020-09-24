Franklin Community Health Network offers flu clinics

FARMINGTON - Franklin Community Health Network is offering drive-up flu clinics in October for community members 18 and older on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus, as well as via mobile outreach by the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County. No appointment is required.

Staff will meet with individuals outside under a tent. All individuals attending are asked to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

The clinics offered on the hospital campus start October 1 and take place Monday-Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot closest to the main entrance (look for the ambulance).

The HCC mobile outreach schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Eustis Town Office in Eustis;

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at IGA in Rangeley;

Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m.-noon at Food City in Wilton;

Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Edmunds Market in Phillips;

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-noon at Dollar General in Livermore Falls; and

Thursday, Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Food City in Wilton

“Every season is an important one when it comes to the flu, but the added pressures of COVID-19 have made the 2020-21 season especially critical,” said Barbara Sergio, senior director of quality and patient safety. “Please help protect yourself and your community by getting vaccinated as early as possible.”

In addition to above opportunities, all Franklin Health patients will be offered flu shots at their next scheduled office visit.

The Quadrivalent influenza vaccine will be administered at the drive-up locations. The high dose option for those over 65 will only be available in office settings.

Depending upon demand, the schedule may extend into November. For more information contact Jill Gray, communication director at 779-2555.