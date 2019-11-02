Franklin County Adult Education announces EMT training class

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Adult Education announces that they will be holding an Emergency Medical Technician class beginning Jan. 3, 2020.

The program provides students with the necessary skills to respond to emergency calls to provide efficient and immediate care to critically injured persons, and to transport patients to a medical facility. Students receive instruction in anatomy and physiology and patient assessment. Students who successfully complete the program will be eligible to take the National Registry Exam for Emergency Medical Technicians.

The course includes a 12-hour clinical rotation in an emergency department and a 12-hour ride-along with an ambulance service. An interview and pre-testing is required as part of the admission process to the program. Interested students are asked to call the Adult Education office as soon as possible at 207-778-3460. The course fee is $1,300.00.

Franklin County Adult Education provides students with HiSet Testing, earning a high school diploma, College Transitions, workforce training and community enrichment to the greater Franklin County area.