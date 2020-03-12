Franklin Health Pediatrics temporarily suspends walk-in urgent care services

FARMINGTON - Franklin Health Pediatrics announces that the practice is temporarily suspending walk-in urgent care services for its established patients effective Monday, March 16. A parent of a child with an urgent care condition is asked to call the practice first so staff can triage in the event that any concerns about coronavirus arise based on screening questions.

“With the announcement of the first COVID-19 case in Maine in Androscoggin County, we are making this change so we can deliver the right care to sick patients while protecting others,” said Mavis Dubord, VP practice operations.

The Maine Center for Disease Control recommends that anyone who develops a fever, cough or difficulty breathing and has recently been to an area with an active coronavirus outbreak area should contact their primary care provider first and not show up announced at a doctor’s office or emergency department.

Anyone uncertain about the severity of a problem, is always welcome to call the practice at 778-0482. Even when the office is closed, there is always a provider on call for consultation.