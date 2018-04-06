Franklin Health Urology adds services in Livermore Falls

FARMINGTON - For the convenience of individuals living in northern Androscoggin County and beyond, the Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center located at 21 Main Street in Livermore Falls is adding new patient urology appointments every Tuesday to the already robust menu of services offered there.

Starting May 1, Isaac Ball, PA-C, who is a physician assistant at Franklin Health Urology with Dr. Richard Batstone, will provide new patient appointments in Livermore Falls in addition to the practice’s Farmington location. Initial appointments include a medical history and physical exam.

Franklin Health Urology offers treatment for a full range of urological conditions affecting men and women. These may include: male infertility, urinary incontinence, prostate disease, prostate and bladder cancer treatment, kidney stone treatment, as well as HoLEP, a minimally invasive gold standard laser procedure used to treat men affected by BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia).

A referral from your primary care provider is needed for most services. For urology appointments call 779-1977.

Franklin Health Urology and the Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center are programs of Franklin Memorial Hospital.