Franklin Memorial awarded three year hospital accreditation from The Joint Commission

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Franklin Memorial Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced 3-day onsite review in early June. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers conducted onsite observations and interviews with staff in the hospital’s inpatient departments, outpatient departments, and the Franklin Health practices to evaluate compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance in areas such as emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management, among others.

“We have an organizational effort and commitment to best-practice standards of care with a focus on patient safety and robust clinical information systems aimed at improving patient care,” said Barbara Sergio, BSN, MSHA, CPHQ, senior director of quality and patient safety. “Compliance with performance standards and best practices are what we do every day here at Franklin Memorial. The staff participate in “mock” surveys annually and do continuous chart review and audits to ensure we meet industry standards. We welcomed our Joint Commission partners during this survey process as it ensures we are always providing the best care possible for our patients.”

“Being a high performing, safe organization with excellent patient outcomes is paramount to the work we do here at Franklin,” added Trampas Hutches, FMH president. “Receiving The Gold Seal by The Joint Commission for Hospital Accreditation demonstrates this commitment to our patients and communities we serve.”

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Franklin Memorial Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

Franklin Memorial Hospital is part of the MaineHealth family, a not-for-profit integrated health system that is the largest health system in northern New England.