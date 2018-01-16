Franklin Memorial Hospital asks for public’s assistance in protecting patients

FARMINGTON - Amid a spike in illnesses, including the flu throughout the region, Franklin Memorial Hospital is asking anyone who feels sick or has a fever, sore throat, or cough to avoid visiting the hospital.

This is an important step to protect the hospital’s most vulnerable patients and newborns. Neither should have any unnecessary exposure to people with respiratory or other contagious illnesses. All hospital visitors must be feeling well and wash their hands before and after entering any unit.

Influenza activity in Maine is widespread with laboratory confirmed influenza reported in all 16 counties. Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory (HETL) has confirmed Influenza A/H1N1, influenza A/H3, and influenza B/Yamagata in Maine indicating most strains are circulating.

For additional information, contact Rebecca Wood, VP of patient care services and chief nursing officer, at 779-3113.