Franklin Memorial Hospital begins MRI replacement project

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is replacing its MRI and constructing a building to house it that is connected to the hospital to better serve its patients. The approximate $2.7 million construction project is expected to last until early November.

Starting Monday, April 16, patients and visitors entering the building will notice that the parking lot closest to the Emergency Department entrance will be closed for two days as workers prepare to move the current mobile MRI so that services can continue during the construction process.

MRI is a noninvasive medical test that utilizes magnetic fields to produce anatomical images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. The forthcoming advanced wide-bore technology improves the patient experience by operating with less noise, decreasing patients’ feelings of claustrophobia, and accommodating heavier patients up to 500 pounds. It is also capable of prostate imaging and non-contrasted vascular imaging which the current equipment is unable to perform.

“This is an important hospital investment toward better serving our patients,” said Miriam Leonard, FMH chief operating officer. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation with any inconveniences caused by this activity and encourage patients to take advantage of our free valet parking service.”