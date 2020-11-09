Franklin Memorial Hospital tightens visitor policies

FARMINGTON - Consistent with the commitment to help prevent further community spread of COVID-19 and to safeguard staff, Franklin Memorial Hospital has implemented changes to visitor policies that go into effect on Monday, Nov. 9.

Visitors or escorts are not permitted on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus, except the following:

Hospital inpatient areas:

Pediatrics (two parents or guardians per day, one at a time allowed in all areas)

Obstetrics (one person–spouse or coach–in labor and delivery area)

Intensive Care Unit (one visitor daily)–visit times to be managed by the care team

All other inpatient areas (one visitor daily)–visit time is 4-7 p.m. to be managed by the care team

End of Life–all areas (up to four people may visit patients likely to expire within 24 hours (all areas)–visit times to be managed by the care team. This permission is not to extend beyond one day

Patient Discharges: Patients will be brought to an appropriate entrance for pick up.

Outpatient Surgery and Procedural Areas: One person permitted in the waiting area, and must comply with social distancing guidelines of staying at least six feet apart from others.

Emergency Department: No visitors unless special assistance is needed as with pediatric patients or assistance is needed with mobility or communication, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with guidance on social distancing.

Ambulatory/Diagnostic Areas: Patients are expected to come alone or arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance.

Patients Requiring Special Assistance: If not covered by the previous exceptions, a patient needing help, such as with mobility or communication with the care team about their care, may be assisted by an adult escort to provide the needed assistance or support, with such necessity to be determined by care providers.

All visitors/escorts are subject to screening. Visitors/escorts with respiratory symptoms will NOT be allowed to enter the Franklin Memorial Hospital facilities. Visitor/escorts must 1) perform hand hygiene prior to entering and upon leaving the patient’s room/care area; 2) wear a mask at all times in the facility; and 3) avoid going to any locations in the facility other than the room of the patient they are visiting.

These restrictions are for the protection of patients, employees, visitors, and the public and are adopted for the purpose of reducing the potential for propagation of the COVID-19 virus.

FMH recognizes that family support is important to patients, particularity the very young and those facing end-of-life decisions. This was a difficult decision but administration believe this is the best way to protect the health of patients and care team members.