Franklin Memorial Hospital to host health careers exploration camp

FARMINGTON - Franklin Community Health Network will once again host a Summer Scrub Club Camp taking place June 19 through 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

A sampling of careers explored may include: physical therapy, sports medicine, nursing, orthopedics, medical lab science, community health, dentistry, and emergency medical services.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in unique hands-on activities and demonstrations such as casting, suturing, first aid, lab analysis, and emergency response to a mock accident. All campers will receive certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and First Aid.

The cost for the camp is $40 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the Education Department at 779-2831 or email tsdawson@fchn.org.

This program is primarily sponsored by the Franklin Memorial Hospital Area Health Education Center, a member of the Maine AHEC Network, which is supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.