Franklin Memorial Oncology services welcomes Dr. Ridhi Gupta

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Ridhi Gupta, MD, a medical oncologist/hematologist, who is now providing cancer care at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gupta sees patients in Farmington every Wednesday, joining cancer care providers Dr. Rachit Kumar, and physician assistant Susan Trafton in staffing the FMH oncology department. All are affiliated with the MaineGeneral Medical Center Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.

Dr. Gupta recently completed a blood and marrow transplatation fellowship at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She is certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and board eligible in hematology and medical oncology.

Franklin Memorial Hospital is a partner in the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network, which is designed to reduce the need for patients to travel whenever possible by connecting cancer experts with cancer patients close to home.

For more information about services available at Franklin Memorial Hospital, call 779-2590.