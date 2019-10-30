Free dental care Nov. 1
AUGUSTA - Maine dentists, dental specialists, hygienists, and office staff members will volunteer their time this Friday, November 1, to provide free care during the 11th annual Dentists Who Care for ME.
The program offers basic oral care services (cleanings, fillings, or extractions) for adults who have no other access to dental care, as well as referrals to specialists.
People wishing to receive treatment are encouraged to arrive early at the participating dental offices to secure an appointment, as slots fill very quickly. Appointments will not be taken prior to November 1, and appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vouchers for free services by dental specialists are distributed by the referring dentist to patients who need more comprehensive procedures.
The annual day of free care has examined and treated more than 4,000 patients and provided services valued at nearly $1.3 million since its inception.
The Maine Dental Association is again offering its help to organize Dentists Who Care for ME.
“The MDA is pleased to continue its support of this important program,” Executive Director Angela Cole Westhoff said. “It is just one of many ways that dentists give back to their communities all year round.”
The University of New England College of Dental Medicine, which will be opening their Oral Health Center, and practices throughout the state are seeing patients during this year’s Dentists Who Care for ME.
For a full list of practices that are participating, go to www.medental.org, click on Dentists Who Care for ME, and click on Locations.
PARTCIPATING OFFICES
Augusta
Gentle Family Dentistry
295 State Street
Hours: 8 am - noon
Biddeford
Gentle Dental
473 Alfred Street
Hours: 8 am - noon
Camden
Seasons of Smiles
100 Elm Street
Hours: 8 am -1 pm
Portland
UNE Oral Health Center
1 College Street
Hours: 8 am - 3:30 pm
Presque Isle
St. Apollonia Dental Clinic
122 Academy Street
Hours: 8 am - noon
Scarborough
Dunstan Dental Center
618 US Route 1 Suite 4
Hours: 8 am - 11 am
Skowhegan
Northwoods Dental
327 North Avenue
Hours: 8 am - noon
South Portland
Palmer & Krause
265 Westbrook Street
South Portland
Hours: 8 am - noon
Topsham
Topsham Dental Arts
37 Foreside Road
Hours: 8 am - noon
