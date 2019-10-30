Free dental care Nov. 1

AUGUSTA - Maine dentists, dental specialists, hygienists, and office staff members will volunteer their time this Friday, November 1, to provide free care during the 11th annual Dentists Who Care for ME.

The program offers basic oral care services (cleanings, fillings, or extractions) for adults who have no other access to dental care, as well as referrals to specialists.

People wishing to receive treatment are encouraged to arrive early at the participating dental offices to secure an appointment, as slots fill very quickly. Appointments will not be taken prior to November 1, and appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vouchers for free services by dental specialists are distributed by the referring dentist to patients who need more comprehensive procedures.

The annual day of free care has examined and treated more than 4,000 patients and provided services valued at nearly $1.3 million since its inception.

The Maine Dental Association is again offering its help to organize Dentists Who Care for ME.

“The MDA is pleased to continue its support of this important program,” Executive Director Angela Cole Westhoff said. “It is just one of many ways that dentists give back to their communities all year round.”

The University of New England College of Dental Medicine, which will be opening their Oral Health Center, and practices throughout the state are seeing patients during this year’s Dentists Who Care for ME.

For a full list of practices that are participating, go to www.medental.org, click on Dentists Who Care for ME, and click on Locations.

PARTCIPATING OFFICES

Augusta

Gentle Family Dentistry

295 State Street

Hours: 8 am - noon

Biddeford

Gentle Dental

473 Alfred Street

Hours: 8 am - noon

Camden

Seasons of Smiles

100 Elm Street

Hours: 8 am -1 pm

Portland

UNE Oral Health Center

1 College Street

Hours: 8 am - 3:30 pm

Presque Isle

St. Apollonia Dental Clinic

122 Academy Street

Hours: 8 am - noon

Scarborough

Dunstan Dental Center

618 US Route 1 Suite 4

Hours: 8 am - 11 am

Skowhegan

Northwoods Dental

327 North Avenue

Hours: 8 am - noon

South Portland

Palmer & Krause

265 Westbrook Street

South Portland

Hours: 8 am - noon

Topsham

Topsham Dental Arts

37 Foreside Road

Hours: 8 am - noon