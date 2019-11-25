Free Diabetes prevention class starting Dec. 4

FARMINGTON - In the U.S., 1 in 3 adults has prediabetes and is at risk for type 2 diabetes, yet nearly 90 percent don’t know they have it. Learning about diabetes and how to prevent or delay it is the first step toward living a longer, healthier life.

Join the Diabetes Prevention Program, a national program that is proven to help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes. This year-long course is offered by MaineHealth at Franklin Memorial Hospital at no cost!

The Diabetes Prevention Program will help individuals:

Learn how to eat healthier and be active

Develop skills to make healthier choices

Get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes

Prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes

An upcoming classes is being offered at Franklin Memorial Hospital starting Wednesday, December 4, noon-1 p.m in the Allen Room. The instructor will be longtime local educator Kathleen Kerr.

Please Register here in advance or at http://bit.ly/diabetesFMH. If you have any questions, contact Melissa Norton at mmnorton@mainehealth.org or 661-7294.