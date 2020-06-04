Free Diabetes prevention program now offered online live

FARMINGTON - The Diabetes Prevention Program is now being offered in a live, online format! MaineHealth offers this FREE program that can help you create lifelong healthy habits.

The Diabetes Prevention Program offered by MaineHealth provides a year of support from a trained lifestyle instructor, as well as peer support within a group setting. You can now participate from the comfort of your own home! Using Zoom, classes meet weekly for 16 weeks, then once or twice a month for the rest of the year. Each session offers live instruction and discussion.

Don’t know if you are at risk for type 2 diabetes? Take this one-minute quiz (https://mainehealth2.formstack.com/forms/diabetes_risk_test).

This program will help you: learn how to eat better and be more active; develop skills to make healthier choices; and get long-term support to help you maintain healthy lifestyle changes.

The online class times are as follows and will begin as soon as they fill:

Mondays at noon or 5:30 p.m.

Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Join today, and encourage friends and family to join, too! To sign up or for more information, contact prevention@mainehealth.org or call 661-7294.