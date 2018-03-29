Free Living Well for Better Health class

LIVERMORE FALLS – Western Maine Family Health Center is pleased to offer a free Living Well for Better Health series starting Friday, April 20. Because ongoing health conditions affect so many adults, SeniorsPlus offers this interactive workshop series where participants learn tools to better manage their own health conditions. The Living Well workshop has also been shown to reduce hospitalizations by improving participant’s ability to take care of their health.

Topics discussed during this six-week course include depression, medication use, nutrition, planning your future and how to talk with your health provider. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Friday for six weeks. The class begins on Friday, April 20 and ends on May 25. All sessions will be held at the Town Office in Livermore Falls

To register or for more information, please call SeniorsPlus at (800) 427-1241. The Town Office is located at 2 Main Street in Livermore Falls.

Living Well for Better Health is free and open to the public. Caretakers and spouses are welcome to attend as well.

Western Maine Family Health Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Belgrade offers a range of services including family medical care, counseling, and care management to residents of Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore, Wilton, Farmington, and neighboring towns. A reduced fee program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents.