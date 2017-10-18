Free ‘Living Well for Better Health’ workshop runs from Nov. 2 through Dec. 14 at FMH

FARMINGTON - Do you or someone you care for have diabetes, arthritis, heart trouble, depression or another long term health condition? Attending a Living Well for Better Health workshop can give you valuable information to help you to feel better and manage your health.

You will learn how to make your daily tasks easier, relax and manage stress and new ways of finding support and solutions to your health concerns. The Living Well workshop has been shown to reduce hospitalizations by improving a person’s ability to take care of their health.

Living Well is a free six-week workshop held once a week, for two and a half hours each session. Discussion and activities focus on topics such as dealing with frustration, exercising at your level of ability, working with your healthcare provider, setting personal goals, managing pain, healthy eating and improving communication skills to name a few. A family member, friend or caregiver can also participate.

The next 6-week Living Well workshop series will be held on Thursdays running from Nov. 2 till Dec. 14 at the Chisholm Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital located at 111 Franklin Health Commons. There will not be a class on Nov. 23 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. A book and relaxation CD are loaned out for your use during class. If you wish to buy them the book costs $15 and the CD $10.

To register or for more information, please contact Cecilia Natale at SeniorsPlus at (207) 795-4010.