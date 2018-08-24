FARMINGTON - The Greater Franklin Food Council, which is convened by United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and Healthy Community Coalition, invites you to a free movie showing of Eating You Alive on Monday, August 27 at 4 p.m. at its offices at 218 Fairbanks Rd. The movie will conclude with a vegetarian pot-luck. A brief meeting prior to the movie showing will allow for monthly business to be conducted. Come see what is happening with the Greater Franklin Food Council and view a powerful movie.

According to the movie’s promotional material, nearly 30.4 million people die each year from chronic diseases and 3.8 trillion dollars are spent in healthcare costs in the United States alone for treating what the CDC defines as “among the most common, costly and preventable of all health problems.” And the numbers keep climbing, leaving in their wake a mass destruction of economic, environmental and human resources. But there’s hope and a solution. Eating You Alive is a comprehensive look into why we are so sick, who is profiting and who is taking the “hit.” It brings together evidence-based science, expert testimony and inspirational stories of people who have reversed disease and discovered the truth about how a Whole Food Plant Based lifestyle can address an solve some of our world’s most pressing problems. Take the journey with physicians, celebrities and “the neighbor next door” as science and experience lead the way to a very personal, sustainable and transformational change, one bite at a time.

Established in 1981, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is an independent, locally governed 501 (C)(3) organization that serves Franklin County, Livermore, and Livermore Falls. Its mission is to improve people’s lives and build a strong and healthy community.