Free ‘Recovery Boys’ film screening in Rangeley

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness and Healthy Community Coalition invite the public to a free film screening of “Recovery Boys” on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Rangeley Lakeside Theater, Main Street in Rangeley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments and a resource table will be available at that time. The film begins at 6 p.m.

The feature-length documentary film which follows four men in a farming-based rehabilitation program, provides a deeply personal look into the unseen lives of those working toward transformation while struggling with substance use disorder. "Recovery Boys”, the latest documentary film by Academy Award-nominated director Elaine McMillion Sheldon, displays the strength, brotherhood and courage needed for those who overcome addiction, the inner conflict of recovery, and hurdles faced in re-entering society.

At the conclusion of the film, a community forum and panel discussion featuring individuals in recovery, treatment providers, first responders, employers, and local agencies will take place. Community members will learn more about available resources and what can be done to make our communities recovery ready.

For more information, contact Joanne Dickson at Rangeley Health and Wellness (207) 670-5236 or joanne@rangeleyhealthandwellness.com for more information.